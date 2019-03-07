Trump Accuses NY Leaders Of 'Harassing All My Businesses,' Calling It 'Witch Hunt'

President Trump blasted Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James for being "in search of a crime" while investigating his New York businesses, calling it a "witch hunt."

Trump further accused Cuomo, a Democrat from New Castle, of using James as a “bludgeoning tool” to harass his and his grown children's private business entities.

“Now Cuomo’s A.G. is harassing all of my New York businesses in search of anything at all they can find to make me look as bad as possible,” Trump wrote on Twitter. "So, on top of ridiculously high taxes, my children and companies are spending a fortune on lawyers. No wonder people and businesses are fleeing New York in record numbers!"

James, a Democrat who took office in January, responded by tweeting: “Make no mistake. No one is above the law, not even the President," before adding: “P.S. My name is Letitia James. (You can call me Tish.)”

Trump, a Republican from Queens, continued his rant regarding probes of the Trump Foundation, which was forced to shut down in December 2018 after a lawsuit alleging improprieties brought by James's predecessor, interim acting Attorney General Barbara Underwood.

“If he has nothing to hide, he has nothing to worry about.," Cuomo said of Trump. "His paranoia is once again getting the better of him.”

