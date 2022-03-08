Town Supervisor In Hudson Valley To Run For State Assembly

A popular Republican lawmaker in Northern Westchester announced that he will be stepping away from his current position as he seeks a state Assembly seat.

Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater, age 36, who was re-elected for a second term in an uncontested election in November, says he will challenge for the seat currently held by Republican Kevin Byrne in the 94th State Assembly District this year.

The 94th District includes parts of Northern Westchester and most of Putnam County.

It is currently occupied by Byrne, who earned the GOP nomination to run for longtime Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell’s seat, which is term-limited.

“I’ve interviewed with Republican and Conservative officials,” Slater said. “I’m participating in the process. I think we’re gaining a lot of support, but we’re still waiting for the process to unfold.”

Slater has already started to rally supporters, and has been endorsed by the Affiliated Police Associations of Westchester (APA), which represent 50 law enforcement organizations and more than 5,000 officers.

“Whether as Town Supervisor or Chief-of-Staff in the state legislature, Matt Slater has always stood with the men and women of law enforcement The APA knows he will go to Albany to put an end to the wreckless bail reforms that have kept dangerous repeat criminals on our streets and have made our communities and state less safe,” APA President Keith Olson said.

“Matt Slater is the only candidate for the 94th Assembly we support because he is the law and order candidate who will be a strong voice for our members and our communities.”

Slater is a graduate of Yorktown High School and previously worked for several years for the Minority Leader of the Assembly, two years as the chief of staff for former Assemblyman Steve Katz, and four years in the same position for former Sen. Terrence Murphy.

“One party leadership in Albany caused the disastrous repeal of cash bail in New York State, high energy prices, and partisan attacks on parental control over our schools and local zoning,” Slater announced. “I’m proud of my work to protect taxpayers, create smart economic growth and improve our quality of life.

“In the State Assembly, I will fight for hardworking families in Putnam and Westchester counties to keep them safe, combat runaway inflation, and make our communities a better place to live.”

Prior to his time in the State Senate, he spent time as the executive director of the New Hampshire Republican Party, following the 2012 election, and formerly served as Mid-Hudson Regional Director for the New York State Assembly Minority Conference.

If he were elected to the Assembly, Yorktown’s Deputy Supervisor Tom Diana would fill Slater’s position as of Jan. 1, 2023.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.