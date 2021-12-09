State Senator Drops NY AG Bid, Will Run For Re-Election After James Ends Gubernatorial Run

Another domino has fallen in the wake of New York Attorney General Letitia James dropping her 2022 gubernatorial run.

On Thursday, Dec. 9, James - considered a top candidate to supplant incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul - announced that she was dropping her bid to run for governor, instead opting to run for another term as New York’s AG.

Hours later, Sen. Shelly Mayer, who previously announced she was planning to run for Attorney General to replace James, said that she too would be foregoing that run to instead run for re-election in the Senate.

“My short run for Attorney General provided me with the opportunity to meet New Yorkers throughout our great state, to hear their concerns, and to make my own ideas known to a wider audience,” Mayer said in a statement.

“I’m very proud of the work we did and incredibly grateful for the support I received, but now is the time to unite behind our great AG and work to ensure her victory.”

Mayer said that she plans to “undertake a robust re-election campaign to continue fighting for the constituents of the 37th Senate district” which represents most of Westchester County.

She also fully endorsed James' bid to return to the AG’s office.

“Attorney James has been an extraordinary Attorney General who has already shown national leadership with meaningful results and a track record of progressive accomplishments,” Mayer stated. “Her decision to run for re-election demonstrates her determination to continue her unparalleled actions on major cases and important investigations that are currently pending.

“We have accomplished a great deal, but serious work still awaits.”

