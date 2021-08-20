Speculation Swirls As To Where Cuomo Will Be Living, With One Spot Now Named

Where will Cuomo go?

With his resignation taking effect in days, questions have arisen about where New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be living once he is out of the Executive Mansion in Albany, where moving trucks were spotted on Friday, Aug. 20.

Cuomo, his family, and workers have been caught moving boxes and packages out of the Executive Mansion in recent weeks, and items that he compiled during his decade as governor have reportedly been found on. the curb outside the residence.

Since the governor resigned, speculation has swirled about where the Cuomo’s may settle after leaving the mansion, which includes 40 rooms, two swimming pools, a tennis court, and multiple gardens.

According to reports, one possible destination is brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s $2.9 million Hamptons home, or with his 89-year-old mother, who owns a co-op on Sutton Place South in Manhattan.

Other possible destinations include with his sister, Maria Cuomo-Cole, who along with fashion designer husband Kenneth Cole have multiple homes, including spots in Westchester and Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Cuomo previously resided in New Castle in Northern Westchester with his former wife, celebrity chef Sandra Lee, which they sold in December last year following their split.

“Uh, I don’t know what I’m gonna do,” Cuomo said to New York Magazine about his future plans in his first interview since resigning. “I’m not disappearing. I have a voice, I have a perspective, and that’s not gonna change.

“The details aren’t really that important to me, to tell you the truth, you know? I’m a New Yorker, I’ve lived here, I’ve lived in Queens, I’ve lived in the city, I’ve lived upstate, I’ve lived everywhere, I came to Washington, so that’s … I don’t really care about that. I’ll figure that out. And I think I did the right thing.”

