Rockland Democrats Decide On County Executive Candidate

A longtime lawyer and activist announced that she will be throwing her hat in the ring to challenge Rockland County Executive Ed Day, becoming the first - and possibly only - Democrat to do so.

Attorney L'Tanya Watkins, a Spring Valley resident, announced that she plans to run against Day, a two-term Republican, after submitting a petition with nearly 1,500 signatures to qualify to run on the Democratic and Working Families lines.

The number of signatures Watkins secured was more than double what's required to run for county executive in Rockland.

“We need a County Executive here in Rockland who understands the struggles of families, who listens, builds consensus, and delivers solutions,” Watkins said. “I will be that leader for you.”

Watkins said that as Rockland continues to recover from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county needs a local candidate who understands what residents are going through.

“There’s no vaccine for poverty," she said in announcing her candidacy. "There’s no vaccine for being uninsured. There’s no vaccine for food insecurity. There’s no vaccine for contaminated water with (Perfluorooctanoic acid) levels at almost double the state standard.

“There’s no vaccine for the overdevelopment that strains our resources—from schools to roads to public safety—and divides neighbor from neighbor,” she added. “Until Rockland has a competent County Executive who leads on these issues and delivers results, we will remain a county in crisis.”

Watkins added: "As your next County Executive, my plan is to make Rockland County stronger, healthier, and safer— one decision at a time.

Day has won two four-year terms to serve as Rockland’s third County Executive, following Democrat John Grant, who served from 1986 through 1994, and Republican Scott Vanderhoef, who was in office for 20 years before Day took over in 2013.

