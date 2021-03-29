Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: CDC Director Warns Of 'Impending Doom,' As US Cases Rise; Biden Takes New Action
Politics

Rockland Democrats Decide On County Executive Candidate

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
L'Tanya Watkins Photo Credit: Facebook/L'Tanya Watkins
Rockland County Executive Candidate L'Tanya Watkins
Rockland County Executive Candidate L'Tanya Watkins Video Credit: Facebook/L'Tanya Watkins

A longtime lawyer and activist announced that she will be throwing her hat in the ring to challenge Rockland County Executive Ed Day, becoming the first - and possibly only - Democrat to do so.

Attorney L'Tanya Watkins, a Spring Valley resident, announced that she plans to run against Day, a two-term Republican, after submitting a petition with nearly 1,500 signatures to qualify to run on the Democratic and Working Families lines.

The number of signatures Watkins secured was more than double what's required to run for county executive in Rockland.

“We need a County Executive here in Rockland who understands the struggles of families, who listens, builds consensus, and delivers solutions,” Watkins said. “I will be that leader for you.”

Watkins said that as Rockland continues to recover from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county needs a local candidate who understands what residents are going through.

“There’s no vaccine for poverty," she said in announcing her candidacy. "There’s no vaccine for being uninsured. There’s no vaccine for food insecurity. There’s no vaccine for contaminated water with (Perfluorooctanoic acid) levels at almost double the state standard.

“There’s no vaccine for the overdevelopment that strains our resources—from schools to roads to public safety—and divides neighbor from neighbor,” she added. “Until Rockland has a competent County Executive who leads on these issues and delivers results, we will remain a county in crisis.”

Watkins added: "As your next County Executive, my plan is to make Rockland County stronger, healthier, and safer— one decision at a time.

Day has won two four-year terms to serve as Rockland’s third County Executive, following Democrat John Grant, who served from 1986 through 1994, and Republican Scott Vanderhoef, who was in office for 20 years before Day took over in 2013.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.