'Right Side Of History' Rally To Counter Hudson Valley Pro-Trump Event

In response to a planned pro-President Donald Trump rally in Peekskill, area residents have arranged a “People’s Rally for The Right Side of History’” event at US Sen. Chuck Schumer’s office.

Organizers announced an ad-hoc rally of residents who will take a public stand to “support immigration rights, Black Lives Matter, LBGTQ rights, gun control policy, a woman’s right to choose, and other social, political, and racial justice issues.”

The rally has been scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 1 Park Place in Peekskill.

“We are on the Right Side of History,” Robert Kesten, of the Coalition of New York, said. “We are for an inclusive nation, one that welcomes and shares our great fortune to be Americans.

"We understand what it is like to be the daughters, sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of immigrants, we understand that we stand on the shoulders of all those who came before us and created a nation that always strives to be better than it was.”

According to organizers, the rally for “The Right Side of History” is in response to a pro-Trump rally that was publicized on Facebook. The two rallies will run at the same time.

“Children are seeing anger, hatred, and violence on the news daily. Americans targeting one another on the basis of race or gender,” Peekskill resident Courtney Williams, the co-founder of the Safe Energy Rights Group, said. “They see other children in tears who have lost parents to ICE raids or gun violence, who have been displaced by the climate crisis, who lack safe drinking water.

“We owe it to our young people to stand up for what is right and ensure they have a future. I need my children to know that I did everything in my power to protect their future. I stand with my neighbors in commitment to a better future."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.