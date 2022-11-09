Republican Marc Molinaro On Track To Win In NY’s 19th District (Developing)

Republicans appeared poised to win in New York’s 19th Congressional District, with Marc Molinaro seemingly on track to defeat Democrat Josh Riley early Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive, was leading Riley by 2.2 percentage points, 51.1 to 48.9 percent, as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, with more than 95 percent of the votes in.

The 19th Congressional District includes the counties of Columbia, Delaware, Greene, Otsego, Schoharie, Sullivan, and Ulster, as well as portions of Broome, Dutchess, Montgomery, and Rensselaer counties.

President Biden won the district under its previous boundaries in 2020.

Molinaro laid out several key priorities on the campaign trail, including reducing inflation and the cost of living, addressing mental health, ending the opioid epidemic, and supporting veterans and seniors.

Riley ran on defending and strengthening democracy, reducing gun violence, ensuring access to abortion, and protecting the environment.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

