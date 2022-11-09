Rep. Pat Ryan Edging Out Republican Colin Schmitt In NY’s 18th District Race (Developing)

New York Rep. Pat Ryan appeared likely to continue serving in Congress after results showed him leading Republican Assemblyman Colin Schmitt in the 18th District early Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Ryan, the former Ulster County executive, was leading Schmitt by just 0.84 percentage points, 50.42 to 49.58 percent, with more than 95 percent of the vote counted.

Among the most closely watched in the state, the 18th District is located in the Hudson Valley and includes all of Orange and Putnam counties, as well as portions of southern Dutchess County and northeastern Westchester County.

President Biden won the district by five points in 2020 under its previous boundaries.

Ryan is currently serving the remainder of now-Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado’s term after defeating Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro in the August special election.

Ryan’s campaign has touted several priorities, including protecting the environment and ensuring reproductive rights for women in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Schmitt ran on tackling inflation, strengthening border security, and repealing cashless bail.

