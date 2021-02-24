Press Secretary Denies New Sexual Harassment Claims Against Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s press secretary is refuting claims from a former aide to the governor who has made serious sexual harassment allegations and a toxic work environment.

Former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan posted an essay online on Wednesday, Feb. 24 detailing sexual harassment allegations that paint the governor in a bad light, including claims of his kissing her and having a “crush” on her that only grew.

Among the claims Boylan made was that on a flight from Western New York in October 2017, Cuomo propositioned her to play a game of strip poker.

However, Press Secretary Caitlin Girouard refuted those allegations, calling the claims of inappropriate behavior “quite simply false.”

Girouard offered the flight itinerary of four different flights taken by Cuomo, Boylan, and his aides in October that year, all of which included at least three others who were present on the flights.

“In Ms. Boylan's latest blog post, she opens up with a story about a plane trip in October 2017 - the manifests of all flights from October 2017 can be found below - there was no flight where Lindsey was alone with the Governor, a single press aide, and a NYS Trooper,” she stated.

In a joint statement, John Maggiore, Howard Zemsky, Dani Lever, and Abbey Fashouer Collins who were on all of these flights with her added: “We were on each of these October flights and this conversation did not happen."

