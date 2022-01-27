Poll Reveals How Trump Would Fare In Potential 2024 Rematch Against Biden

A newly released poll found out who Americans favor if the 2024 presidential election turns out to be a Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump rematch.

Marquette Law School conducted two hypothetical head-to-head matchups for the 2024 presidential election to see which candidate had the most support as of January 2022.

According to the poll, 43 percent of adult Americans would support President Joe Biden in a one-on-one matchup, while 33 percent would be voting for Trump.

The results also found that 16 percent would prefer an entirely different candidate, and 6 percent stated they would not vote.

Pollsters also surveyed voters about a potential race between Biden and Florida Gov. Rob DeSantis, which saw Biden garner 41 percent of the vote to the governor’s 33 percent.

In that case, 18 percent would prefer a different candidate, and 8 percent would not vote, according to the poll.

The complete results of the Marquette Law School poll can be found here.

