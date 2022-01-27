Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Online Tip Leads To Child Porn Arrest In Area
Politics

Poll Reveals How Trump Would Fare In Potential 2024 Rematch Against Biden

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden
Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden Photo Credit: White House

A newly released poll found out who Americans favor if the 2024 presidential election turns out to be a Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump rematch.

Poll
If the 2024 presidential election were a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, who would you vote for?
Current Results

If the 2024 presidential election were a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, who would you vote for?

  • Biden
    45%
  • Trump
    48%
  • Neither
    5%
  • Undecided
    2%

Marquette Law School conducted two hypothetical head-to-head matchups for the 2024 presidential election to see which candidate had the most support as of January 2022.

According to the poll, 43 percent of adult Americans would support President Joe Biden in a one-on-one matchup, while 33 percent would be voting for Trump.

The results also found that 16 percent would prefer an entirely different candidate, and 6 percent stated they would not vote.

Pollsters also surveyed voters about a potential race between Biden and Florida Gov. Rob DeSantis, which saw Biden garner 41 percent of the vote to the governor’s 33 percent.

In that case, 18 percent would prefer a different candidate, and 8 percent would not vote, according to the poll.

The complete results of the Marquette Law School poll can be found here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.