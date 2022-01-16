'Perfect Storm' For Comeback? Speculation Starts About Possible Hillary Clinton 2024 Run

Could a rematch be on the horizon between former President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2024?

A new op-ed in The Wall Street Journal made the case that a “perfect storm” could be on the horizon for the Democratic Party as it looks to maintain its hold on the Oval Office, and the former US secretary of state may be its best option.

Citing Biden’s age - he’s now 79 years old - and dipping approval numbers, researchers said there could be a “leadership vacuum” that paves the way for another Clinton run.

According to pollsters, Clinton "is already in an advantageous position to become the 2024 Democratic nominee. She is an experienced national figure who is younger than Mr. Biden and can offer a different approach from the disorganized and unpopular one the party is currently taking.

“If Democrats lose control of Congress in 2022, Mrs. Clinton can use the party’s loss as a basis to run for president again, enabling her to claim the title of 'change candidate.”

A former Senator, Clinton narrowly lost her bid to become president in 2016 to Trump, who has also been mulling another run for office. Neither has formally announced their intentions to represent their parties in 2024.

Researchers noted that Clinton has been offering advice to other Democrats about how to win elections at a time when the party is expected to lose control of one if not both chambers of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections.

In a recent interview with The Hill, Clinton called on her party to engage in “careful thinking about what wins elections, and not just in deep-blue districts where a Democrat and a liberal Democrat, or so-called progressive Democrat, is going to win,” while noting that party’s House majority “comes from people who win in much more difficult districts.”

According to the pollsters, “Given the likelihood that Democrats will lose control of Congress in 2022, we can anticipate that Mrs. Clinton will begin shortly after the midterms to position herself as an experienced candidate capable of leading Democrats on a new and more successful path.

“If Democrats want a fighting chance at winning the presidency in 2024, Mrs. Clinton is likely their best option."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.