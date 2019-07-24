Over His Skis, Motorcycle: Cuomo Enjoys Summer Break In Lake George

Gov. Andrew Cuomo enjoyed a summer vacation outside of his home in Northern Westchester and the executive's mansion in Albany as he spends time with his family in the Catskills.

In recent days, the governor posted photos on Instagram waterskiing in Lake George and spending time riding around the area on his motorcycle.

“Had a great time water skiing with my daughter Cara this weekend in the Adirondacks — hope you found a way to beat the heat with your family!,” Cuomo posted on Monday, July 22.

Days earlier, on Wednesday, July 17, Cuomo shared photos of himself riding his motorcycle in the region with the caption “There's no better place to vacation than the Catskills...and no better way to experience them than on the back of my bike.”

A spokesperson for Cuomo confirmed that the governor visited Lake George over the weekend, noting that “water skiing is something the governor used to do with his daughters when they were younger.”

Cuomo is also well known to frequent Saranac Lake and Lake Placid.

While he enjoyed some time away from the office, Cuomo has remained busy, signing a bill into law this week that makes " revenge porn " a misdemeanor criminal offense.

According to The New York Times, Cuomo has regularly vacationed in the Adirondacks since he first visited the area as a teenager with his brother, Chris Cuomo, who is now a reporter for CNN.

