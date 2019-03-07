Ocasio-Cortez Cites 'Inhumane Behavior,' But Denies Threatening Border Control Agents

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez denied she threatened Customs and Border Protection officers on a visit to migrant detention centers in El Paso, Texas.

The New York congresswoman, a 2007 graduate of Yorktown High School, was accused of screaming and yelling at border patrol agents after allegedly catching them discussing setting up a GoFundMe fundraising page for an officer who photoshopped her face on an illicit image.

AOC reportedly shouted at federal law enforcement agents "in a threatening manner," and refused to complete a tour of the facility, according to news reports.

"She comes out screaming at our agents, right at the beginning. ... Crying and screaming and yelling," one witness said, according to the Washington Examiner.

A second official claimed that while Ocasio-Cortez was near the agents, she criticized them for a Facebook page on which border patrol officers allegedly shared lewd images including a photoshopped picture of her giving President Trump oral sex.

"One of the agents laughed at something he was saying to another agent, and she got irate and flipped out," a second border patrol official said, according to media reports.

The congresswoman responded by tweeting: "And to these CBP officers saying they felt 'threatened' by me -- They were literally discussing making a GoFundMe for an officer who attacked my (sic) on my tour.

"They confiscated my phone, and they were all armed. I’m 5’4”. They’re just upset I exposed their inhumane behavior," Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) later issued this statement announcing they had initiated an investigation of "disturbing social media activity" involving federal agents.

