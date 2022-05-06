NYer Will Become First Black White House Press Secretary

A native New Yorker has been tapped to take over as the top spokesperson for President Joe Biden’s White House.

Karine Jean-Pierre, a Haitian-American who was raised in Queens Village and grew up on Long Island, in Hempstead, was chosen to become the 35th White House Press Secretary following the departure of outgoing Jen Psaki, a native of Fairfield County, Connecticut.

The appointment makes Jean-Pierre the first Black woman and LGBTQ+ to hold that position.

“Karine not only brings the experience, talent, and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people,” the president said in a statement announcing the appointment.

“Jill and I have known and respected Karine for a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration.”

Jean-Pierre had been the Principal Deputy Press Secretary and Deputy Assistant to the President, and previously served in key roles during the Obama Administration.

Prior to her role serving Biden and his campaign, the 44-year-old Jean-Pierre served as Chief Public Affairs Officer for MoveOn.org and an NBC and MSNBC political analyst.

In New York, Jean-Pierre worked as the Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Legislative and Budget Affairs for two members of the New York City Council.

“This is a historic moment, and it's not lost on me,” Jean-Pierre said during the press briefing announcing her appointment. “I understand how important it is for so many people out there, so many different communities, that I stand on their shoulders and I have been throughout my career.”

