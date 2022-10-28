NY Post Fires Employee For False, Racist, Violent Content Targeting Politicians

A series of racist, violent headlines that were posted on the website and Twitter account of the New York Post on Thursday, Oct. 27, were carried out by an employee, Variety reports.

In a statement to the outlet, a spokesperson for the Post said an investigation had revealed that the “unauthorized conduct” was an inside job and the employee responsible has been fired.

“This morning, we immediately removed the vile and reprehensible content from our website and social media accounts,” the spokesperson said.

The news organization did not reveal the employee’s name.

Thursday’s hack featured several inflammatory headlines linked to phony articles targeting Democratic politicians, including one that called for the assassination of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a racist post aimed at New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Other posts called for violence against President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, and referenced sexual assault on New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Shortly after the posts were made, Hochul’s campaign blasted the Post in a statement.

“The New York Post has long fostered an ugly, toxic conversation on their front pages and social accounts, but these posts are more disgusting and vile than usual,” Hochul’s campaign said.

“The New York Post needs to immediately explain how this reprehensible content was made public. While the Post has made its preferences very clear in the New York Governor’s race, there is no room for this violent, sexist rhetoric in our politics. We demand answers.”

Click here to read the full report from Variety.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.