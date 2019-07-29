NY Lessens Penalties For Marijuana Possession

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed into law a new bill that will further decriminalize marijuana use in the Empire State.

The new legislation will “make enforcement fairer and more equitable by reducing the penalty for unlawful possession of marijuana to a violation punishable by a fine and removing criminal penalties for possession fo any amount of marijuana under two ounces.

"Communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by-laws governing marijuana for far too long, and today we are ending this injustice once and for all," Cuomo said in a statement.

"By providing individuals who have suffered the consequences of an unfair marijuana conviction with a path to have their records expunged and by reducing draconian penalties, we are taking a critical step forward in addressing a broken and discriminatory criminal justice process.”

According to the governor, “New York's existing marijuana laws disproportionately affect African American and Latino communities, and this legislation will address those racial and ethnic disparities by reducing the penalty for unlawful possession of marijuana to a violation punishable by a fine, and by creating a process for individuals who have been convicted for possessing small amounts of marijuana to have their records expunged.”

The bill will take effect 30 days after becoming law.

The legislation also creates a process for those with certain marijuana convictions to have their records expunged both retroactively and for any future convictions.

“Decriminalizing marijuana is an essential part of reforming our state's broken justice system. For too long, communities of color have been disproportionately targeted and negatively impacted,” State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said.

"This law is an important step in righting decades of injustice caused by the state's current drug laws,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie added.

“Decriminalizing marijuana and expunging records for those with low-level offenses will go a long way towards helping our communities, and especially people of color, who have been devastated by them. By removing the barriers and stigma that come with these records, we clear the path for many New Yorkers to find a job, housing and go on to live successful and productive lives."

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes said, "For too long communities of color have been the target of discriminatory criminal justice policies and have suffered serious consequences for the possession of small amounts of marijuana, while others were never arrested or charged. By decriminalizing marijuana use in New York once and for all, we are ending this repressive cycle that unfairly targets certain communities.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.