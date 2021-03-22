NY Congressman Seen As Gubernatorial Contender Admits To Sexual Misconduct, Won't Run In 2022

Once a popular name being floated for a gubernatorial run in New York, Republican Congressman Tom Reed announced he won't be running for re-election in 2022 amid a sexual misconduct investigation dating back more than four years.

The six-term representative made the announcement on Sunday, March 21 following allegations of inappropriate touching by a former lobbyist for which he took “full responsibility for.”

Nicolette Davis, now 29, told The Washington Post that Reed got drunk in a Minnesota bar in 2017, put his hand on her back and then outside her blouse, unhooking her bra and moving his hand on and up her thigh.

Davis said that she sought assistance from a person on the other side of her at the pub, who pulled Reed away and led him out of the restaurant.

“I hear her voice and will not dismiss her. In reflection, my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant," Reed said in a statement. "Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect, and was unprofessional. I was wrong, I am sorry, and I take full responsibility."

Reed first denied the allegations on Friday, March 19 when the story was released, but on Sunday, doubled back and admitted his wrongdoing.

“This occurred at a time in my life in which I was struggling. Upon entering treatment in 2017, I recognized that I am powerless over alcohol. I am now approaching four years of that personal lifelong journey of recovery," he said in a statement.

"This is in no way an excuse for anything I've done,” Reed continued. “Consistent with my recovery, I publicly take ownership of my past actions, offer this amends and humbly apologize again to Ms. Davis, my wife and kids, loved ones, and to all of you.”

Reed said that he will not be running for any elected office next year, citing a pledge he made when he first took office in 2010 to run for six terms.

