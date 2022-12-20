NY Congressman-Elect May Have Lied About Key Parts Of Resume, Report Says

A newly-elected Congressman from New York appears to have duped voters into backing him by lying about major parts of his resume, the New York Times reports.

Republican George Santos, who is set to represent the state’s 3rd Congressional District on Long Island’s North Shore and parts of Queens beginning in January 2023, may have lied about working as a “seasoned Wall Street financier and investor,” according to the outlet.

Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, where Santos previously claimed to have worked, have no record of him, the New York Times reports. His supposed alma maters, Baruch College and NYU, also claimed he had never attended, according to the outlet.

Santos, age 34, also appears to have made up his nonprofit animal rescue group, Friends of Pets United, which the IRS had no records of, according to the report.

Also unverified is the $80 million family investment firm that Santos claims to manage, the report says.

The New York Times report goes on to question Santos’ claim that he “lost four employees” at the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida in June 2016, as he claimed in an interview with WNYC.

Santos’ attorney, Joseph Murray, called the New York Times report a “shotgun blast of attacks” in a statement issued Monday, Dec. 19.

“George Santos represents the kind of progress that the Left is so threatened by - a gay, Latino, first generation American and Republican who won a Biden district in overwhelming fashion by showing everyday voters that there is a better option than the broken promises and failed policies of the Democratic Party,” Murray said.

“After four years in the public eye, and on the verge of being sworn in as a member of the Republican led 118th Congress, the New York Times launches a shotgun blast of attacks,” he continued.

"It is no surprise that Congressman-elect Santos has enemies at the New York Times who are attempting to smear his good name with these defamatory allegations.”

Murray then incorrectly quoted former conservative UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill, saying, “You have enemies? Good. It means that you’ve stood up for something, sometime in your life.”

Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, a fellow New York Congressman representing the 8th District in Brooklyn, condemned Santos in a statement to Politico.

“George Santos is a woefully unqualified Extreme MAGA Republican who is clearly unfit to serve,” Jeffries said. “If Mr. Santos is indicative of what we can expect from the new Republican Congress, the American people are in for a rough ride.”

Santos, who was born to Brazilian immigrants in Jackson Heights, Queens, made history as the first openly gay non-incumbent Republican and the first Brazilian-American elected to Congress.

He defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman in November 2022.

Click here for the whole story from the New York Times.

