NY Attorney General Subpoenas Donald Trump In Civil Fraud Inquiry Into His Business Practices

New York Attorney General Letitia James is turning up the heat on former President Donald Trump as part of a civil probe into possible fraud by the Trump Organization.

James has asked for a deposition of the former president as they investigate whether or not Trump’s businesses committed fraud in reporting valuations of its properties to banks and tax officials.

James wants the deposition to happen in Albany on Friday, Jan. 7 as she continues collaborating with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. on a separate criminal inquiry into the Organization, which has already produced charges for some top officials.

It is alleged that the Trump Organization overinflated property values to secure financing on multiple occasions. They reportedly lowered property values on some forms for tax agents but raised them to look better for financial lenders.

Specifically, they are examining a Trump property on Wall Street in Manhattan that Trump reportedly told lenders was worth $527 million, but instructed tax officials it was actually closer to $16 million.

An estate in Westchester County in New York and a California golf course are also included in the ongoing investigation.

If deposed, Trump would be under oath, and if evidence of wrongdoing was uncovered, a civil lawsuit could be filed against him, separate from the criminal investigation; however, the former president’s lawyers could seek to block any deposition, arguing that it could be used against him in the overlapping criminal probe.

Neither the Trump Organization nor the AG’s Office has commented publicly on the inquiry.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

