Nita Lowey Says She Won't Seek Re-Election After 31 Years In Congress

Longtime Congresswoman Nita Lowey, who represented parts of Westchester, Rockland, Queens and the Bronx, will not seek re-election in 2020.

Lowey, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, made the announcement on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 10 that she will not seek a 17th term in office. She retires after more than three decades in Congress.

“It is my deep honor and privilege to serve my community and my country, and I will always be grateful to the people who have entrusted me to represent them,” she said in a statement. “I am proud of the help my office has provided to thousands of constituents on matters ranging from health insurance and veterans’ benefits to Social Security and student loans.”

The 82-year-old Lowey, a longtime Harrison resident, has represented the 17th District of New York for 31 years. She said that she plans to spend more time with her husband, Steve, and her family, “who have strongly supported (her) career in public service.”

“My door remains open, and I’ll work hard for you every single day until the end of my term.”

