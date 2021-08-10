New York State Police Investigators Association Demands Cuomo Resign Immediately, Issue Apology

An association representing about 1,200 New York State investigators has joined a growing number of voices calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign after the state attorney general’s office released a report that determined Cuomo had sexually harassed current and former state employees.

On Monday, Aug. 9, The New York State Police Investigators Association (NYSPIA) called on Cuomo to immediately resign and to issue an apology.

"The New York State Police Investigators Association (NYSPIA) call on Governor Cuomo to immediately resign, and demand a public apology for his unprofessional and inappropriate actions," the association said in the statement posted on Monday, Aug. 9.

STATEMENT FROM NYSPIA REGARDING GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO The New York State Police Investigators Association (NYSPIA)... Posted by NY State Police Investigators Association on Monday, August 9, 2021

The association said some of its members are responsible for providing protective detail for the governor, and it is requesting that management of the governor's detail be transferred to the Division of State Police.

"This situation clearly demonstrates that the Governor’s control of all aspects of who serves on his protective detail leads to opportunities for impropriety," the association said in the statement.

"Having to continue to protect the Governor under the current circumstances puts our members in an extremely difficult position," the statement said.

New York AG Letitia James' 165-page report included allegations that the governor sexually harrassed 11 women, including a New York State trooper who was assigned to protect him.

The trooper testified that Cuomo kissed her and made comments that made her uncomfortable.

NYSPIA also said the governor's legal team is seeking to vilify the women who have spoken out against him in the report.

"Victims deserve to have their privacy protected from members of the Executive Chamber, their legal team, and media, while the Legislature and legal system consider how to address the allegations in court," the organization said.

Cuomo responded to the investigation on Tuesday, Aug. 3, maintaining his innocence and saying he never touched anyone inappropriately.

A number of others have also called on Cuomo to resign, including President Joe Biden.

“Yes. He should resign," Biden said at a White House briefing on Aug. 3. "I understand the state legislature may decide to impeach, I do not know that for a fact."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.