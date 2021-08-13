New York State Assembly Suspends Cuomo Impeachment Investigation

The New York State Assembly will be suspending its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo once his resignation takes effect in less than 10 days.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced on Friday, Aug. 13 that the inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment made by more than 11 women against the governor “could have likely resulted in articles impeachment had he not resigned."

Cuomo announced on Tuesday, Aug. 10 that he would be resigning from office effective 14 days later.

“There are two reasons for this decision. First, the purpose of the Assembly Judiciary Committee’s impeachment investigation was to determine whether Gov. Cuomo should remain in office,” Heastie said in a statement. “The governor’s resignation answers that directive.

“Second, we have been advised, with the assistance of counsel, of the belief that the constitution does not authorize the legislature to impeach and remove an elected official who is no longer in office.”

Heastie went on to note that the Committee’s impeachment probe over the last several months, “although not complete, did uncover credible evidence in relation to allegations that have been made in reference to the governor.”

The Assembly speaker noted that the impeachment inquiry included not just the sexual harassment allegations, but also his administration’s handling of COVID-19 deaths in New York nursing homes and ill-gotten gains he received as part of a multi-million dollar book deal he penned about leadership during the pandemic.

“Underscoring the depth of this investigation, this evidence concerned not only sexual harassment and misconduct, but also the misuse of state resources in relation to the publication of the governor’s memoir as well as the improper and misleading discourse of nursing home data during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

State Senate Majority Leader Rob Ortt said the "decision from Assembly Democrats to suspend the impeachment investigation reeks of a shady deal to protect Andrew Cuomo."

"At any point in the last six months, Democrats could have impeached our now-disgraced governor - but that would’ve required courage," said Ortt, who represents Niagara and Orleans counties. "Instead, they stalled and bought Andrew Cuomo all the time in the world, while they wasted millions of taxpayer dollars on their sham investigation.

"Resignation is not accountability. The Democrats not only failed in their constitutional responsibilities - they failed the Governor’s countless victims in nursing homes, brave women who came forward to tell their stories, and those who believe in honest and transparent government."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

