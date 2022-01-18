New Primary Poll Shows Hochul With Strong Support As De Blasio Announces Decision On Run

With former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announcing his decision on a possible gubernatorial challenge, incumbent Kathy Hochul has taken an overwhelming lead over her potential challengers, according to a newly released poll.

Siena College released the latest results of its poll on Tuesday, Jan. 18, which found that she is the clear favorite among New York Democrats, with the support of 46 percent of those polled, leading any potential primary opponents by more than 30 points.

The second-highest ranked Democrat, de Blasio, who had 12 percent support of those who were polled, announced on Tuesday that he would not be running, further expanding Hochul’s lead as she is expected to get the majority share of his supporters.

Others to receive support, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (11 percent) and Long Island Rep. Tom Suozzi (6 percent) were still lagging behind, while 24 percent said that were unsure or named a different candidate.

The announcement from de Blasio comes on the heels of another favorable candidate, New York Attorney General Letitia James, announcing that she would not be running for a seat in Albany.

Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg noted that James has support from nearly half of Democrats, up 10 percent from a month ago before James dropped out.

“James is out of the race. Williams and Suozzi are unknown to half of Democrats,” Greenberg said. “With 22 weeks until the primary, it appears Hochul is in the catbird seat to be the Democratic nominee for governor.

“Five months is a long time in politics, but given her bully pulpit campaign war chest and enormous early lead, Williams (and) Suozzi have a lot of catching up to do and a very steep path in front of them.”

Complete results from the latest Siena College poll can be found here.

