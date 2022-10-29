New Poll Shows How Hochul-Zeldin Race For Governor Looks As Election Day Gets Closer

With just over a week until New Yorkers choose their next governor, incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is maintaining her lead over Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, new polling shows.

Hochul garnered 50 percent support to Zeldin’s 44 percent in an Emerson College poll released Friday, Oct. 28.

Four percent of respondents were undecided, while 2 percent said they plan to vote for someone else, pollsters said.

Zeldin, who represents the state’s 1st Congressional District covering eastern Long Island and has the backing of former President Donald Trump, has seen his support grow nine percentage points since the last Emerson College poll in September 2022.

“In September, Hochul was winning independent voters 47 percent to 35 percent,” said Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling.

“Over a month later, a 52 percent majority of independent voters now support Zeldin, and 41 percent support Hochul.”

The most recent Emerson College poll was taken between Oct. 20 and 24, before the candidates faced off in their only debate, which was held Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Pace University in Manhattan.

When asked what their top issues were heading into Election Day, 33 percent said the economy, followed by threats to democracy (15 percent), crime (13 percent), abortion access (11 percent), and healthcare (7 percent).

Pollsters also asked respondents about New York’s bail reform policy, which 57 percent said has increased crime. Twenty-eight percent thought it had no impact on crime, while 16 percent think it has decreased crime, the poll found.

Hochul, a former lieutenant governor and the state’s first female governor, is seeking her first full term in office after assuming the role in August 2021 when Andrew Cuomo resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

