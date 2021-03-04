New Poll: Cuomo Should Not Seek Fourth Term, NYers Say, Amid New Democratic Calls To Resign

As embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo navigates his way through multiple crises, many New Yorkers are calling for him to back off and not seek a fourth term in office next year, according to a new poll.

A new Emerson College poll found that more than 64 percent of voters think Cuomo should not seek a fourth term, with Democrats split down the middle on the issue.

After seeing his approval rating surge during the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the poll found that it is down to 38.4 percent, with 47.8 percent disapproving, and 13.8 unsure whether they approve of Cuomo.

Just 36 percent of those polled said that they would vote to re-elect Cuomo for a fourth term in 2022.

The new poll was released as Cuomo faces criticism from all sides due to his handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes and more recent sexual harassment allegations from at least three women.

According to the poll, the majority of voters were unsure if they believed the sexual harassment accusations, while 38 percent said they did and 18 percent did not.

Voters were split 37 percent to 34 percent in favor of Cuomo resigning, while 28.5 percent were unsure whether the governor should leave office. However, 45 percent said he should resign over his handling of nursing homes, versus 36.4 percent who said he should not.

The poll was conducted this week on Monday, March 1, and Tuesday, March 2 with data weighted by gender, age, education, race, party affiliation, and region.

