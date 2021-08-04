Neighboring Governors Fence In Cuomo, Jointly Calling On Him To Resign

Democratic governors in the state surrounding New York have become the latest to call for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to step away from office following the release of the Attorney General’s report into allegations of sexual harassment.

On Tuesday, Aug. 3, New York AG Letitia James released the findings of an internal investigation led by Joon Kim and Anne Clark, which determined that Cuomo allegedly had inappropriate contact and conversations with at least 11 women.

The reaction from area politicians was swift, with everyone from President Joe Biden and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to local officials calling for Cuomo to resign from his position.

Cuomo has maintained his innocence throughout the process, saying that he never touched anyone inappropriately, claiming that “there are generational or cultural perspectives that frankly, I hadn’t fully appreciated. And I have learned from this.”

In response to the allegations, four Democratic governors in surrounding states issued their own statement calling for Cuomo to step down.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, and Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee released a joint statement calling the allegations “appalling.”

“We are appalled at the findings of the independent investigation by the New York Attorney General,” they stated. “Gov. Cuomo should resign from office.”

When she released the report from the investigation, James called it “a sad day for New York.”

“This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law.

“I am grateful to all the women who came forward to tell their stories in painstaking detail, enabling investigators to get to the truth.

“No man — no matter how powerful — can be allowed to harass women or violate our human rights laws, period.”

