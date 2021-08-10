Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: New York State Police Investigators Association Demands Cuomo Resign Immediately, Issue Apology
Politics

More Women Join 11 Others Accusing Cuomo Of Sexual Harassment; First Accuser Plans To Sue Him

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo responding to the Attorney General's report on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo responding to the Attorney General's report on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Photo Credit: ny.gov

The hot water Andrew Cuomo has found himself in for months is heating up as more women have come forward with sexual harassment allegations against New York's third-term governor.

Poll
Do You Think Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resign?
Current Results

Do You Think Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resign?

  • Yes .
    68%
  • No.
    25%
  • Undecided.
    5%
  • Don't care.
    2%

Two more women have now come forward to prosecutors to accuse the 63-year-old Cuomo of sexually harassed them, bringing the total number of accusers to 13.

The new allegations come days after New York Attorney General’s independent investigators released a scathing 165-page report that determined the governor had acted inappropriately with at least 11 women, including a State Police trooper and multiple state staffers.

However, no further prosecution is expected to come from the AG, who announced her office’s investigation has reached its conclusion and the new accusers were instead directed to local law enforcement.

According to reports, James wasn’t even briefed on the new allegations. It remains unclear who the women are or what allegations have been made against Cuomo.

District Attorneys in Albany, Manhattan, Nassau, Westchester, and Oswego counties are all in the process of gathering information to investigate potential criminal acts by the governor in their jurisdictions.

Cuomo has been largely silent since the AG’s report was released, offering his own pre-taped response where he denied wrongdoing, while his personal attorney, former US Justice Department official Rita Glavin discounted the credibility of some of his accusers.

Cuomo went on to address claims that he inappropriately kissed employees and others on the hands, cheek, or forehead, saying that he’s “been making the same gesture in public all my life,” while showing slides of him with other New Yorkers and dignitaries.

“I kiss people on the cheek … I kiss people on the forehead … I kiss people on the hand … I embrace people,” he said. “I’m the same person in public as I am in private. I try to put people at ease, to make them smile, to connect with them, show my appreciation and friendship.

“I now understand that there are generational or cultural perspectives that frankly, I hadn’t fully appreciated. And I have learned from this.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.