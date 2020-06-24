Mondaire Jones Holds Big Lead In Race To Take Over Nita Lowey's Congressional Seat

Early voting results are in, and Mondaire Jones has taken a commanding lead to take over longtime Congresswoman Nita Lowey's seat in the 17th District.

New York’s 17th District includes most of Westchester, and all of Rockland County.

Lowey, who announced last year that she would be stepping down, was elected to Congress in 1989.

As of Wednesday, June 24, Jones had picked up 13,625 votes (44 percent), according to the Board of Elections.

No other candidate has garnered more than 20 percent of the vote:

Adam Schleifer: 6,253 (20 percent);

Sen. David Carlucci: 3,958 (13 percent);

Evelyn Farkas: 2,759 (9 percent);

Assemblyman David Buchwald: 1,683 (5.5 percent);

Asha Castleberry: 921 (3 percent);

Catherine Parker: 670 (2 percent).

If elected, Jones would be the first African American gay congressman.

A Nyack native, Jones earned a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University in 2009 and a J.D. from Harvard Law School in 2013.

He worked for the United States Department of Justice Office of Legal Policy and for the Westchester County Law Department.

Thousands of mail-in ballots are expected to be counted in the next week. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

