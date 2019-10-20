'Maybe He's Just A Dumb Blowhard': Conservative NY Radio Host Urges GOP To Dump Trump

A popular conservative radio host has become the latest in the cacophony of voices calling on the GOP to dump President Donald Trump while also questioning if he “just a dumb blowhard.”

Bob Lonsberry, a well-known radio personality of WHAM 1180 AM in Rochester, who had been an outspoken supporter of the much-maligned president at times, penned an online essay, citing “Trump fatigue” as the reason to distance the GOP from him.

“There is a Trump fatigue, a fraying of nerve as he jumps from one miscue to the next, one unnecessary distraction to another, one reason to doubt his ability to the next,” he wrote. “From a policy standpoint, the nation is undeniably better because of the Trump presidency. From a social fabric standpoint, it is demonstrably worse.”

Lonsberry said that the GOP, “needs to honestly ask itself if the pleasure and pain ratio is acceptable, or if another candidate might not be able to take us to the same policy place with a lot less national stress.”

“From his tweeting to his lying, the exaggerations and apparent delusions. The rash decisions and failure to use a staff and cabinet of his own creation,” Lonsberry wrote. “The ongoing obligation of supporters to find some excuse to explain his actions and words. The persistent fear that, if the chips were down, this guy wouldn’t have what it takes, that wars or crises could be started or lost because he’s a train wreck.

“After a while, blaming it on ‘fake news’ or saying he’s ‘draining the swamp’ doesn’t quite get it. Maybe he’s not the smartest guy in the room, maybe he’s not playing four-dimensional chess, maybe he’s just a dumb blowhard.”

Instead of Trump, Lonsberry offered possible alternatives for the GOP, including former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, or “some of the folks Trump has chased out of the White House.”

“They all would be capable. They all would advance constitutional values, they all would get the job done, and they would do it with a lot less national stress and embarrassment than we get from Trump,” he wrote. “And they would win. Not by polarizing, but by appealing. Not by some cult of personality, but by offering America the Republican priorities that the nation truly needs.”

