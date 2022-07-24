Man Who Attacked NY GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin Now Being Held On Federal Charge

A 43-year-old man was arrested on a federal charge for attacking a New York gubernatorial candidate during a campaign event in western New York.

David Jakubonis, a resident of Fairpoint, was charged with assaulting a member of Congress using a dangerous weapon for the incident involving New York Congressman Lee Zeldin, a Republican candidate for governor, according to a report from United States Attorney for the Western District Trini Ross on Saturday, July 23.

The incident happened at an event on Thursday, July 21, in the Monroe County town of Perinton, Assistant US Attorney Brett Harvey reported.

Zeldin was speaking from the bed for a flatbed trailer, when Jakubonis got onto the trailer, extended a keychain with two sharp points toward the congressman, and grabbed his arm.

A struggle ensued between the two men and Jakubonus pulled Zeldin to the bed of the trailer, saying "you're done," according to the report.

Bystanders intervened during the incident, and Jakubonis was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, arraigned in Perinton Town Court and released on his own recognizance, prior to his new arrest on the federal charge.

Jakubonis is being held pending a detention hearing on Wednesday, July 27, the US Attorney's Office said.

