Maloney Faces Primary Challenger In Newly Redrawn Hudson Valley District

It’s going to be a crowded field vying for their spot in the newly redrawn 17th Congressional District, which includes much of the Hudson Valley.

Poll Who Do You Support In The Newly Redrawn 17th Congressional District? Sean Patrick Maloney Mike Lawler Alessandra Biaggi Other Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who Do You Support In The Newly Redrawn 17th Congressional District? Sean Patrick Maloney 41%

Mike Lawler 41%

Alessandra Biaggi 13%

Other 5% Back to Vote

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairman Sean Patrick Maloney is expected to be challenged by Democratic State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi and possibly others as he looks to retain his seat.

The district includes parts of Rockland, Putnam, Northern Westchester, and Dutchess counties.

Republican Assemblyman Mike Lawler, a lifelong Rockland County resident who has been a staunch supporter of right-wing talking policies, announced on Monday, May 23 that he plans to challenge for the seat, stating he plans to hold the incumbent “accountable.”

“After watching from the State Assembly, I knew I had to do everything and anything in my power to (stop) Maloney, (stop President Joe) Biden, and (stop Speaker Nancy) Pelosi from continuing their destructive anti-American agenda,” he said. “Now, I know it is time for me to take the next step and continue to serve the people of New York and America.”

Biaggi also took a shot at Maloney, saying that he “should take a seat, not be running for one” when the Congressman announced his intention to run in the 17th District.

“I decided to run for Congress because I’m so frustrated by what's not happening in Washington: combating the climate crisis, expanding access to affordable healthcare, reducing the cost of prescription drugs, passing stricter gun laws, protecting abortion and voting rights,” she said in announcing her run.

“We need this urgency in Washington. We need Democrats who want to expand access to healthcare for all, who embrace the Affordable Care Act and want to push further. Unlike Sean Patrick Maloney, who voted with Republicans to weaken it after it passed and refused to even say whether he would have voted for it or against it.”

Biaggi - who initially planned to replace gubernatorial hopeful Rep. Tom Suozzi on Long Island - went on to allege that Maloney has taken “hundreds of thousands of dollars from corporate PACs who poison our political system with endless sums of dark money,” while stating that the country “needs Democrats who fight for all of us, not special interests.”

“We need Democrats who fight to expand our majority so we can pass our agenda,” she continued. “Not Maloney, who selfishly moved to a slightly safer district, forcing out a strong Black Congressmember.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.