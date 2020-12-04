Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Cop Injured Following Crash With Driver Who Fell Asleep In Area, Police Say
Politics

Maloney Elected Chair Of Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney hails from Cold Spring.
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney hails from Cold Spring.

Hudson Valley lawmaker Sean Patrick Maloney has been chosen as the Chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC).

Maloney, 54, who represents the 18th Congressional District - which includes parts of Orange, Putnam, Westchester, and Dutchess counties - was chosen to lead the House Democrats’ campaign arm through the midterms during a pivotal time for the party.

Maloney was chosen over California Rep. Tony Cardenas to succeed Cheri Bustos, who stepped down as Chair last month. Maloney was nominated to be the Chair by Rep. Linda Sanchez in California and seconded by Texas Rep. Marc Veasey and Rep. Ayanna Pressley in Massachusetts.

"I am honored to earn the trust of my colleagues to lead the DCCC in this pivotal moment in history," Maloney said in a statement following his victory.

In his new position, Maloney will be tasked with recruiting new candidates for the House, raising money, and providing guidance and assistance during campaigns.

According to Politico, “Maloney will have one of the trickiest jobs in Washington after the Democrats’ down-ballot trouncing at the polls last month that left Republicans between five and seven seats away from the majority.

“He will have to convince dozens of new candidates to run in a potentially unfavorable environment and in districts that have yet to be drawn.”

Maloney said that moving forward, he will be eyeing the 2022 election, when Democrats will be defending a slight majority in the House and districts are redrawn following this year’s census.

“A strong Democratic majority in 2022 will be essential to our fight. I will work every day to improve our campaign operations, connect with voters across lines of difference, protect our incumbents, and expand our majority,” Maloney said.

“There is so much on the line for American families right now. As we work to recover and rebuild from this pandemic, it will be essential that we have strong leaders in Congress who will fight for the health and success of every American,” he added. “In partnership with the Biden Administration, the Democratic Party will fight for the people, strengthening our communities from coast to coast.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.