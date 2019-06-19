Last-Ditch State Senate Effort To Legalize Marijuana In New York Dead For Year

Marijuana smokers who were hoping to light up legally in New York will have to wait at least another year.

Efforts to legalize marijuana in the state died after marijuana advocates failed to convince state senators that legalization would not harm public health and safety.

A last-ditch effort to push revised legislation through was unsuccessful overnight, multiple news outlets reported on Wednesday.

Sen. Liz Krueger, a Democrat from Manhattan, said the issue is "dead for now."

"This is only a delay, but that delay means countless lives will continue to be upended by unnecessary enforcement," she tweeted.

In related legislation, state lawmakers agreed to expand the state’s medical marijuana laws and drop many regulatory obstacles placed on health care providers . The changes would presumably make marijuana available to more patients in more parts of the state.

