'It's The Tappan Zee!': Brand-New Bill Introduced To Change Official Name Of New Bridge

Nicole Valinote
A New York State assembly member has introduced a bill to officially rename the new bridge connecting Rockland and Westchester counties.
A New York State assembly member has introduced a bill to officially rename the new bridge connecting Rockland and Westchester counties.

Democratic Assemblyman Tom Abinanti, who represents the Westchester County towns of Greenburgh and Mount Pleasant, introduced the bill, which seeks to change the name of the new Tappan Zee Bridge, officially named "the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge," to "the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Tappan Zee Bridge."

The bridge opened in 2017 to replace the old Tappan Zee Bridge and continues to be referred to by many as the new Tappan Zee Bridge.

"It's the Tappan Zee!" read the title of a news release from Abinanti announcing the new bill, shared on Twitter by Spectrum News 1 reporter Morgan Mckay.

In August, Republican Assemblyman Mike Lawler, who represents parts of Rockland County, also called for a name change following the state attorney general's report, which found that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo had sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Lawler sought to remove Cuomo's name from the bridge and change the official name to "the Tappan Zee Bridge."

The old Tappan Zee Bridge's official name was "the Governor Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge," but was commonly referred to simply as the Tappan Zee Bridge.

The bill introduced by Abinanti also seeks to change the name of the Welcome Center at the Westchester Landing for the bridge to "the Governor Malcolm Wilson Welcome Center."

Read the bill here.

