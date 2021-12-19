Contact Us
'It's Liberating': Former Connecticut GOP Digital Director Now In Florida Doing Porn

Nicole Valinote
Patrice Thibodeau
Patrice Thibodeau Photo Credit: @mynameispatrice / Twitter

A former digital director for the GOP in Connecticut has moved to Florida and is now appearing in pornographic videos, according to a new report.

The New York Post reported that 33-year-old Patrice Thibodeau said he worked for the Connecticut Republican Party from January 2018 to December 2019 and later reported working for Project Veritas.

In November of 2021, he started promoting his pornhub.com videos on his Twitter account, the report said.

Thibodeau told the NY Post he made the career change because "it's liberating."

Read the full report from the New York Post here.

