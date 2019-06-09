Contact Us
Investigation Of Facebook For Possible Antitrust Violations Launched By NY Attorney General

Valerie Musson
New York State Attorney General Letitia James has stated her intent to lead an investigation of Facebook for possible violations of antitrust laws. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has launched an investigation of Facebook for possible violations of antitrust laws.

Though Facebook is the world’s largest social media platform, James says the site “must follow the law and respect consumers.”

James, who will lead the bipartisan coalition in charge of carrying out the investigation, is working with the attorneys general of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and the District of Columbia to determine whether Facebook has violated antitrust laws.

Specifically, the investigation focuses on Facebook’s “dominance in the industry” as well as the potential anticompetitive conduct stemming from this dominance.

“I am proud to be leading a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in investigating whether Facebook has stifled competition and put users at risk,” said James in a press release. “We will use every investigative tool at our disposal to determine whether Facebook’s actions may have endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers’ choices, or increased the price of advertising.”

