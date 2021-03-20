Increasing Number Of NYers Want Cuomo To Resign, New Poll Shows; Honesty Rating Hits Record Low

Once at the top of the world for his handling of the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring, the rug has been pulled out from under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s feet as his honesty rating crumbles and more New Yorkers are calling for his resignation with each passing day.

Poll Do You Think Gov. Andrew Cuomo Is Honest and Trustworthy? Yes No Undecided Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do You Think Gov. Andrew Cuomo Is Honest and Trustworthy? Yes 5%

No 86%

Undecided 9% Back to Vote

Just months removed from an Emmy award for his daily COVID-19 briefings and publishing a book about leadership during a pandemic, support for Cuomo continues to erode as he contends with a series of virus-related and sexual harassment scandals.

According to a newly released Quinnipiac University poll released this week, nearly half of New York voters (49 percent) are saying that Cuomo should not resign, while 43 percent are calling for the governor’s job.

Just two weeks ago, on Thursday, March 4, 55 percent of voters said that Cuomo should hold steady, while just 40 percent said he should resign.

Of those polled, Cuomo still has Democratic support, with 67 percent saying he should not resign, versus 49 percent of independent voters. Unsurprisingly, 72 percent of Republican voters said he should step away, while 26 percent said he should not.

The poll found that the majority of voters (54 percent) do not believe Cuomo should be impeached, though 47 percent said they believed that the governor has lost his ability to be an effective leader, up from 43 percent two weeks ago.

“Though some of his fellow Democrats are clearly ready to usher him out the door of the Executive Mansion and point him toward the Thruway, the vast majority of the party sees a next step as necessary,” Quinnipiac Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said. “They want a full investigation before deciding whether Cuomo should resign.”

Cuomo has seemingly also lost the trust of New Yorkers.

According to the results of the poll, 58 percent of voters do not believe Cuomo is honest and trustworthy, with just 28 percent voting otherwise. The score marks the lowest since Quinnipiac began tracking voters’ views on honesty and trustworthiness in 2007.

Malloy added: "With so-so numbers on empathy and plummeting numbers on honesty and trustworthiness, it's too early to suggest Cuomo has gone from hero to zero, but his anti-COVID crusader standing has taken a brutal broadside.”

The complete Quinnipiac University poll can be found here.

