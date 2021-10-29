Contact Us
Politics

'I'm Running For Governor': NY AG Letitia James Makes It Official

Zak Failla
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her intention to run for governor in 2022.
To the surprise of few, New York Attorney General Letitia James made it official and announced she is running for governor in 2022.

James - whose report into sexual harassment claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo led to his downfall and resignation - announced her candidacy on social media on Friday afternoon, Oct. 29.

“I’m running for Governor of New York because I have the experience, vision, and courage to take on the powerful on behalf of New York,” she posted alongside a campaign video. “Let’s do this together.”

In her video, James highlighted multiple high-profile lawsuits she filed against President Donald Trump and her work in an investigation into COVID-19 deaths in New York nursing homes that aided Cuomo’s fall from grace.

According to a recently released Siena poll, James trails incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul - who already announced her intention to run in 2022 - by a 47 percent to 31 percent margin.

Others expected to potentially challenge Hochul in next summer’s Democratic primary include New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Long Island Rep. Thomas Suozzi, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

If she were elected, the 63-year-old James would become the first Black woman to serve as governor of a US state.

“As I’ve traveled all around New York state, I have witnessed too many working families struggling to make ends meet, and it’s clear that the status quo just won’t do,” James said in her announcement.

"New Yorkers need a governor who isn’t afraid to stand up to powerful interests on behalf of the vulnerable.” 

