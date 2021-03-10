'I Don't Like What He's Going Through': Mom Comes To Cuomo's Defense

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family is going to bat for him as he faces mounting pressure from both sides of the aisle following his COVID-19 nursing home scandal and multiple claims of sexual harassment.

Cuomo’s mother, Matilda Cuomo, for the former First Lady of New York, and his sister, Maria Cuomo Cole, both defended the embattled governor in a recently released report.

“I have always had the utmost admiration for Andrew, and I still do,” the 89-year-old Matilda said in the Albany Times Union. “He is my son and I don’t like what he is going through.”

Cuomo’s sister, Maria Cuomo Cole added that “our family is all rallied around him. He has our 100 percent confidence.”

According to Cuomo Cole, the negative press and calls for impeachment or the governor’s resignation have taken a toll on the entire family.

“I wouldn’t say it’s been traumatic on us, but it’s been disappointing to see that he wouldn’t receive the support of some elected officials who know his abilities so well," she said. "But that’s politics, to a large extent.”

Matilda, the widow of former Gov. Mario Cuomo, steadfastly stood beside her elder son, saying that she told him to “continue doing his job as governor. Because he is a problem-solver who gets things done for the people of New York.”

She added that Cuomo is “so much like his father,” adding, “Not many people have the skills he has.”

Cuomo Cole made note that “Andrew has led the most progressive agenda in the country on issues of women’s equality and social justice.

A recent Emerson poll found that even with the sexual harassment complaints, 64 percent of female New York City voters still approve of the governor, with 24 percent disapproving.

“He has empowered more women in leadership roles than any other administration in New York State,” Cuomo Cole said. “But that’s politics, to a large extent.”

Her advice to Cuomo mirrored their mother’s comment: “develop a thick skin, keep doing your work, stay positive, and don’t listen to naysayers.”

