Hochul Says She's 'Horrified' By Supreme Court Draft Leak, Says NY Will Uphold Abortion Rights

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vowed to uphold abortion right laws in her state in the wake of the Supreme Court reportedly now having a majority to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision.

According to reported leaks of a Supreme Court draft, lawmakers are planning to strike down the measure, which guaranteed federal protections of abortion rights for women.

In the leaked draft, which was published exclusively by Politico, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the ruling was “egregiously wrong from the start,” and that “it must be overruled,” to “return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.

Following the leak, Hochul responded, saying that she was “horrified by the apparent draft” while guaranteeing that New York can be a safe haven for women.

“For the sake of women across the country, this should not be the Supreme Court's final opinion when it comes to abortion rights,” she stated.

Hochul also took to Twitter to emphasize her stance on the reported leaked draft.

“Make no mistake: reproductive rights are on the ballot this year,” she wrote. “As governor, I will ensure that New York protects the right to safe, legal abortion — always.”

The governor called the ruling “an absolutely disgraceful attack on our fundamental right to choose, and we will fight it with everything we've got,” while calling on Congress to intervene.

“Let me be loud and clear: New York will always guarantee your right to abortion,” she said. “You have our word.”

A new grandmother, Hochul vowed that New York “will always be a place where abortion rights are protected and where abortion is safe and accessible.”

"We have been fighting this battle for too long. I refuse to go backwards. I refuse to let my new granddaughter have to fight for the rights generations have fought for and won, rights that she should be guaranteed,” the governor said.

"For anyone who needs access to care, our state will welcome you with open arms,” Hochul continued. “Just as the Statue of Liberty lifts her lamp tall in our harbor, New York will never stop fighting for what's right — unafraid and undeterred.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.