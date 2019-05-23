Here's The Least-Liked 2020 Democratic Presidential Contender, New Poll Says

The world will be watching when Americans head to the polls for the 2020 election, but which Democratic candidates are the public’s favorite and least favorite to challenge President Donald Trump right now -- nearly a year-and-a-half away?

A newly released Quinnipiac poll found that there are varying opinions when it comes to who the public wants to represent the blue states in the next presidential election.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was viewed unfavorably by 45 percent of voters, leading the way, followed by U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke (32 percent unfavorable); Sen. Cory Booker (31 percent); Sen. Kamala Harris (30 percent); and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (19 percent).

Former Vice President Joe Biden was the most popular, with an 82 percent favorability rating. He was followed by Sen Bernie Sanders at 73 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 63 percent.

Biden led the Quinnipiac poll at 35 percent as the top pick for the party nomination. Sanders is second at 16 percent and Warren slots in third at 13 percent. The poll sampled 1,078 voters nationwide, from May 16-20, with a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.

"It's former Vice President Joseph Biden and then there's everyone else, descending from Sen. Bernie Sanders to Sen. Elizabeth Warren to Sen. Kamala Harris to a bunch of people most Democrats have never heard of," assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll Tim Malloy said.

The complete poll can be found here .

