Here Are Rockland's Primary Election Results

There were several primary elections held across Rockland County on Tuesday, June 25.

Here's a rundown of the unofficial results in contested races, according to the county Board of Elections:

District Attorney

Retired Judge Thomas Walsh easily defeated three other candidates for the Democratic Party's nomination for District Attorney, giving Walsh three ballot lines in the Nov. 5 general election .

Walsh, a judge for nearly 40 years retired to run for District Attorney. He defeated state Assemblyman Kenneth Zebrowski, former prosecutor Patricia Gunning, and Victor Alfieri, a retired Judge and former prosecutor and public defender over four decades in criminal justice.

Walsh enjoyed a strong turnout in Ramapo to win by more than 4,000 votes.

On Nov. 5, Walsh's name will appear on the Democrat, Republican and Conservative ballot lines. He will face Zebrowski on the Working Families line and attorney Michael Diederich on the Serve Rockland ballot line in November.

Spring Valley

Zach Clerina led a field of nine Democratic Party candidates for two Spring Valley trustee seats. Primary election voters also backed challenger Yisroel Eisenbach over incumbent Trustee Sherry McGill. The other losing candidates, according to unofficial results, were Schello Jean-Louis, Chrispin Eugene, Limote Benjamin-Freda, Dianna Millien, Aaron Morse and Ghulam Fani.

Judge David Fried easily won the Democrat nomination for another term on the bench.

Rockland Legislature

Legislator Aron Wieder easily defeated Vivian Street, a former president of the Spring Valley NAACP, for the Democratic Party party line. Wieder will seek another four-year term representing District 13, which represents Spring Valley.

Legislator Aney Paul easily won in District 14 against challengers Antonine Amistal and Agin Anthony, a member of the New City Library Board.

Legislature Chairman Toney Earl defeated Rudy Laurent and Claude Jean-Louis for the Democratic Party ballot line for District 8, representing Hillcrest.

Mari Morrison Rodriguez defeated Michael Parietti, a Preserve Ramapo leader, for the Democratic Party ballot line for Legislature District 1, which represents Stony Point and western Ramapo. The Republican Party candidate is Douglas Jobson in the Nov. 5 general election.

