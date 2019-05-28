Giuliani Celebrates 75th Birthday At $50M Home Of Hamptons Developer

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and current personal attorney for President Trump, reportedly rang in his 75th birthday in style, celebrating at a $50 million Hamptons mansion over Memorial Day Weekend.

Page Six reported that Giuliani attended a birthday bash at Sandcastle in Bridgehampton, the multi-million dream home of Hamptons developer Joe Farrell. The former mayor was in attendance with his girlfriend, son, and ex-wife.

According to the report, other guests at the candlelit dinner included Jimmy Finkelstein and Pamela Gross. Giuliani is expected to be celebrated again at a ceremony at Yankee Stadium this week.

The 31,000-square-foot estate includes an indoor skatepark, 10 bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, and five half bedrooms. It has previously been listed on the market for as much as $59.5 million. The mansion also includes a library, bowling alley, and disco area.

The complete Page Six report can be found here .

