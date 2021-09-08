Contact Us
Former Hudson Valley Congressional Candidate Found Dead At Age 41

Kyle Van De Water Photo Credit: Kyle Van De Water/Bio

A 41-year-old lifelong New Yorker died in an apparent suicide two weeks after he dropped out of his race for a United States House of Representatives seat in the Hudson Valley.

Afghanistan war veteran Kyle Van De Water, age 41, was found dead in Dutchess County on Tuesday, Sept. 7, in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery by City of Poughkeepsie police.

Sources told the Mid-Hudson News his death was under investigation as a “likely suicide.”

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said on Twitter his heart was broken for Van De Water's family, including his four children. 

“Kyle was a war hero who put his life and well-being on the line for his country,” said Molinaro. “We owe him, his family, and all of our brave servicemen and women everything for the sacrifices they have made.”

Van De Water, a resident of Millbrook, ran against Rep. Antonio Delgado as the Republican candidate in 2020 and said in July he planned to run for a House seat again in 2022, but he posted to social media last month he was ending his candidacy.

“I have been truly humbled by and will be forever grateful for all of the support I have received these past few years,” Van De Water wrote on Aug. 27.

Kyle Van De Water campaiging.

Kyle Van De Water/Twitter

“For the good of the party, and the district, I have decided to withdraw my candidacy,” he said. “I look forward to vigorously and enthusiastically supporting the GOP candidate in 2022.”

Van De Water grew up in Poughkeepsie and graduated from Spackenkill High School in 1998, according to his bio.

He joined the U.S. Army in 2006. In 2011 he earned the Bronze Star and the Meritorious Service Medal in Afghanistan. 

He graduated from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and Albany Law School, before he started his active duty career in the Army, the bio said.

The City of Poughkeepsie Police did not return phone calls or emails regarding his death.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis, call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org

