Fatal West Point Crash 'Heartbreaking': Cuomo, Schumer, Lowey, Maloney, Latimer Express Sadness

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Sen. Chuck Schumer, U.S. Rep. Nita Lowey, U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney and Westchester County Executive George Latimer expressed their sorrow to the West Point cadets and soldiers involved in a tragic training accident at the U.S. Military Academy early Thursday morning, June 6.

Cuomo of New Castle directed the State Office of Emergency Management to provide resources to assist after the 6:45 a.m. accident, which was reported here by Daily Voice.

One cadet was reported killed and 20 cadets and two soldiers were wounded when a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle overturned, on a dirt road off Route 293 in the Camp Natural Bridge area.

Gov. Cuomo's full statement:

"My heart breaks for all those involved in the tragic training accident at West Point this morning. These courageous cadets and soldiers represent the best of New York State and our country, and we owe them a debt of gratitude for their bravery in choosing to serve our country and protect our freedoms. This incident is made all the more heart wrenching as we commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day today, a day where we remember those who gave their lives for our country.

"I am grateful to the first responders who are on the scene right now and am directing the State Office of Emergency Management to provide any resources necessary to assist. On behalf of all New Yorkers, we pray for a speedy recovery for those involved and we share in the sorrow experienced by their loved ones during this extremely difficult time," Cuomo said.

On Twitter, Schumer said that he was "deeply pained to learn of the loss we suffered at West Point."

"We're reminded of the sacrifices those who serve take on to preserve our freedom and develop the leadership of the world's greatest military,'' Schumer wrote. "Our prayers and support pour out for the cadet we lost and for those recovering."

Also on Twitter, U.S. Rep. Nita Lowey of Harrison wrote: "As I reflected this morning on the courageous American troops who sacrificed their lives on D-Day 75 years ago, I was saddened by the news of the young cadets and soldiers involved in today’s deadly accident at West Point.

"Cadets at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point possess unrivaled resilience, strength, and dedication. I extend my heartfelt condolences to all those involved in this tragedy, their loved ones, and the entire West Point community," Lowey said.

Maloney, of Cold Spring, whose 18th Congressional District includes the U.S. Military Academy as well as parts of Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess, said: "The loss of a young cadet is heartbreaking, and our prayers are with all who were injured. While we are still learning more, my staff and I are monitoring the situation closely and will continue to work with the Academy as more details become available."

Maloney added: "This tragedy at West Point comes on the anniversary of D-Day and serves as yet another painful reminder of the sacrifices our military servicemembers and their families make on our behalf."

“Our prayers continue for the injured cadets, the Army families impacted, and the loved ones of the cadet we lost today," Maloney continued. "I also want to thank our first responders, medics and emergency personnel, and state troopers for their quick work this morning. We owe them so much.”

Maloney said he has staff available and ready to help families impacted by the horrific accident, and that his office in Newburgh will continue to be open and ready to assist anyone in need.

Latimer said, “Westchester County’s hearts go out to those impacted by the horrific accident at West Point this morning. The United States Military Academy is home to some of the finest young men and women our Nation has to offer. We stand with the West Point community, the families of those involved, and pledge to do whatever we can to support them.”

The injured were transported to local hospitals. Details of the incident are under investigation.

