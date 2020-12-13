Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Nearly 1,300 New Cases; Latest County Totals
Politics

Ex-Aide Now Says Cuomo 'Sexually Harassed Me For Years,' Adding 'Many Saw It, And Watched'

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Lindsey Boylan.
Lindsey Boylan. Photo Credit: Twitter/@LindseyBoylan

A former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who last week cited “the most toxic team environment” during her time on the job is now accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment.

Lindsey Boylan, a candidate for Congress in 2020 and for Manhattan Borough president in 2021, took to social media to make the new allegations against her former boss in a series of tweets on Sunday, Dec. 13.

"Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years," Boylan wrote in a Tweet @LindseyBoylan. "Many saw it, and watched.

"I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years."

Boylan did not provide any further specific examples of the alleged harassment.

"To be clear: I have no interest in talking to journalists," said Boylan, who served as deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to Cuomo from March 2015 to October 2018. "I am about validating the experience of countless women and making sure abuse stops."

A day earlier, in a post linking to a report that Cuomo was among four candidates to be named attorney general in the Biden Administration, Boylan tweeted, "There are fewer things more scary than giving this man, who exists without ethics, even more control.

"I saw how he wielded power for years. He takes advantage of people, including me."

Boylan said she tried repeatedly quit the Cuomo adminitsration, and is now “unwrapping it” in therapy.

“I tried to quit three times before it stuck. I’ve worked hard my whole life. Hustled - fake it til you make it style,” Boylan said. That environment is beyond toxic. I’m still unwrapping it years later in therapy.

“I’m a privileged person. I could opt out and eventually did,” she added. “I shudder to think what happens to others. It pisses me off so much.”

Neither Cuomo nor a representative of his communications team has so far responded to any of Boylan's allegations.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.