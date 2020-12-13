Ex-Aide Now Says Cuomo 'Sexually Harassed Me For Years,' Adding 'Many Saw It, And Watched'

A former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who last week cited “the most toxic team environment” during her time on the job is now accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment.

Lindsey Boylan, a candidate for Congress in 2020 and for Manhattan Borough president in 2021, took to social media to make the new allegations against her former boss in a series of tweets on Sunday, Dec. 13.

"Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years," Boylan wrote in a Tweet @LindseyBoylan. "Many saw it, and watched.

"I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years."

Boylan did not provide any further specific examples of the alleged harassment.

"To be clear: I have no interest in talking to journalists," said Boylan, who served as deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to Cuomo from March 2015 to October 2018. "I am about validating the experience of countless women and making sure abuse stops."

A day earlier, in a post linking to a report that Cuomo was among four candidates to be named attorney general in the Biden Administration, Boylan tweeted, "There are fewer things more scary than giving this man, who exists without ethics, even more control.

"I saw how he wielded power for years. He takes advantage of people, including me."

Boylan said she tried repeatedly quit the Cuomo adminitsration, and is now “unwrapping it” in therapy.

“I tried to quit three times before it stuck. I’ve worked hard my whole life. Hustled - fake it til you make it style,” Boylan said. That environment is beyond toxic. I’m still unwrapping it years later in therapy.

“I’m a privileged person. I could opt out and eventually did,” she added. “I shudder to think what happens to others. It pisses me off so much.”

Neither Cuomo nor a representative of his communications team has so far responded to any of Boylan's allegations.

