Emergency Landing Prompts Donald Trump To Ask For Donations To Get A New Plane

Former President Donald Trump is rallying his supporters for what he believes is another good cause: getting him a new private plane.

On Saturday, March 5, Trump’s personal plane was forced to make an emergency landing in New Orleans a half-hour after taking off from Louisiana after speaking at a Republican National Party event.

Trump was only in the air for minutes when one of the engines failed, forcing the emergency landing. He later got back to Florida at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 6 after hitching a ride on a donor’s private plane.

In response to one plane failing, Trump’s PAC is now emailing donors asking for cash to purchase a new private jet he plans to dub “Trump Force One,” in mockery of the White House’s "Air Force One."

According to reports, when the story of his emergency landing and the failed private plane got out, the Trump Save America PAC swiftly sent out email blasts linking to a webpage asking for monthly recurring donations of up to $2,500.

“I need to trust that you won’t share it with anyone: my team is building a BRAND NEW Trump Force One,” the email said. “The construction of this plane has been under wraps — not even the fake news media knows about it — and I can’t wait to unveil it for everyone to see.

