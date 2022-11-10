Democrat Pat Ryan Prevails In Razor-Thin Redrawn Hudson Valley Congressional Race District

New York Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan has squeezed out a win against Republican Assemblyman Colin Schmitt for the 18th US Congressional District.

Ryan won the contest by just over 2,000 votes, earning 50.4 percent of the total votes cast, according to the New York Times. Schmitt compiled 49.6 percent of the vote.

In a tweet on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9, Ryan, the former Ulster County executive, celebrated his hard-fought victory.

"Now we begin the real work to unify our country and lead in a way that reminds our fellow Americans of how much we share in common. Let's get to work," Ryan said.

Ryan will now represent the newly-redrawn 18th District, which is located in the Hudson Valley and includes all of Orange and Putnam counties, as well as portions of southern Dutchess County and northeastern Westchester County.

President Joe Biden won the district by five points in 2020 under its previous boundaries.

Ryan had previously won a special election in August for the 19th District seat and is now serving the remainder of now-Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado’s term after defeating Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.

Ryan focused on several issues during his campaign, including protecting the environment and ensuring reproductive rights for women.

