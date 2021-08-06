'Cuomo's Got Real Problems,' Says Trump At Fundraiser In Hudson Valley

Guess who’s back.

Former President Donald Trump was at his namesake golf club in Northern Westchester this week, where he took the opportunity to take pop shots at embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is under fire himself for allegedly sexually harassing 11 women.

Cuomo, facing an impending impeachment inquiry from the State Assembly Judiciary Committee, has been under the microscope following the release of the findings of independent investigators’ probe into allegations made against the longtime governor.

“Cuomo’s got real problems,” the former president reportedly said at the Republican rally held at the Trump Golf Course in Briarcliff, according to The New York Post. “It's going to be a hot couple of weeks in Albany. Senator (Robert) Ortt, (the Senate Republican Minority Leader), is going to have a great time.

“Cuomo has found himself in an interesting situation.”

According to reports, the fundraiser was attended by approximately 500 guests, who raised upwards of $1 million for the state’s Republican Committee.

Other topics touched on by Trump during his speech reportedly included COVID-19, Cuomo’s handling of the virus, as well as shoutouts for gubernatorial candidates Lee Zeldin and Andrew Giuliani, son of former White House aide and New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, as well as Republican Elise Stefanik, the Republican Party Policy chairwoman.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik got a shout out from former President Donald Trump in Northern Westchester. Twitter/@EliseStefanik

Trump also allegedly targeted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio while touting that New York is “going to have a Republican governor” when Cuomo’s term is up in 2022.

The former president played coy when asked if he planned to attempt to reclaim his seat in the Oval Office in 2024, saying simply that “I’ll make an announcement very soon. I’ll let you guys know.”

