Cuomo To File Misconduct Complaint Against NY AG

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is fighting back against Attorney General Letitia James.

The embattled former governor announced that he plans to file a complaint against the AG with a state judicial committee that reviews allegations of professional misconduct, Cuomo’s lawyers announced.

According to attorney Rita Glavin, Cuomo will personally be filing an ethics complaint with the New York State Bar Attorney Grievance Committee for misconduct against James, and her independent investigators Joon Kim and Anne Clarke, whose report led to the governor’s resignation.

Kim and Clarke were tasked with investigating allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo, leading to a lengthy report that was widely been disputed by the former governor’s attorneys.

James released a report in August that concluded then-governor sexually harassed 11 women, leading to Cuomo’s resignation. Five district attorneys have since said they found Cuomo’s accusers credible but did not have enough evidence to bring criminal charges.

According to Glavin, investigators ignored evidence of witness tampering, witness intimidation, perjury, and the AG missed her office.

Glavin said that submissions will be made to relevant district attorneys surrounding cases of perjury and witness tampering, “including, but not limited to (accuser and former aide) Lindsey Boylan, that the AG ignored.”

“We have rules of professional conduct that we have to follow in the state of New York,” Glavin said in a press briefing Thursday, Feb. 10. “And one of the rules that I know the governor has been focused on is that attorneys shouldn’t engage in conduct that’s prejudicial to the administration of justice.”

“The report was and always will be misleading and unreliable, unfair and no process," Glavin said. "In the governor's view what has occurred to date is misconduct.”

A spokesperson for James’ office said that “for months, Cuomo has been hiding behind his campaign lawyer and falsely crying 'witch hunt' despite previously admitting to this misconduct multiple times.”

“If he thinks he has a real legal case, he should go ahead and file it,” she said. “These attacks are disgraceful and yet another desperate charade to mask the truth: Andrew Cuomo is a serial sexual harasser.”

